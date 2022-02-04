Audemars Piguet celebrates Royal Oak's 50th birthday with new models

SINGAPORE - One of the world's most iconic and sought-after watches - the Royal Oak by Audemars Piguet (AP) - turns 50 this year.
To celebrate the milestone, the luxury watchmaker is gearing up for a year of new releases and special editions.
