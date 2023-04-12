At The Movies: Lost Love, Riceboy Sleeps are heartfelt maternal dramas

Lost Love (PG)

92 minutes, opens on Thursday

4 stars

The story: Sammi Cheng was named Best Actress by the Hong Kong Film Critics Society and is the favourite heading into the Hong Kong Film Awards on Sunday for her performance as grieving Mei, who turns to fostering children after the death of her son. There will be joy, but also further heartbreak.

Debut director Ka Sing Fung, a former journalist, provides a rare look inside Hong Kong’s foster care system. The poignant maternal drama Lost Love is a perfection of social realism and boundless compassion.

Fostering means much more than supplementary income for Mei and her husband (Alan Luk), who works odd jobs. She gets to be a mother again, and she certainly deserves sympathy in her efforts to reconcile her selfish needs with those of her wards.

Cheng, with tremendous subtlety, plays out the competing emotions on her character’s weary face. The Cantopop diva is wan and plain, almost beyond recognition. Equally touching is Luk in the role of her loving spouse. “Why don’t we raise a dog?” he proposes as their marriage comes undone from her single-minded dedication to parenting.

Even the children leave an impression, all seven of them over the years – including a traumatised boy, a sweet girl with a cleft lip and two obstreperous preteen siblings with a dad in prison.

The episodic narrative is structured around each arrival in the couple’s working-class New Territories home. All eventually leave, either returned to their families or adopted by another, hence continuing Mei’s cycle of loss along her bittersweet journey of loving and letting go.

Hot take: The best Hong Kong production of the year so far, and there may not be another this affecting.

