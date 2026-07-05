Asia’s first Durian Experience Centre opens in KL, featuring museum, theatre

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Visitors being guided through the history of various durian varieties. Within the KLDEX museum, they can experience a recreated durian orchard that illustrates local ecosystems and cultivation methods practised by farmers.

- Durian fever reached new heights with the official launch of the Kuala Lumpur Durian Experience Centre (KLDEX) on July 4, held alongside the Malaysia Durian Festival 2026 over the weekend.

Located along Jalan Ampang in Kuala Lumpur, KLDEX is Asia’s first integrated durian experience centre.

Developed by MyBolehBoleh with the support of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia, the centre is set to elevate Malaysia’s iconic durian industry while strengthening the country’s position as a premier culinary and tourism destination.

Spanning 1,900 sq m, KLDEX brings together a durian museum, immersive theatre, food and beverage outlets, interactive workshops and cultural storytelling under one roof.

Durian tasting sessions (pre-registration required) are also included in the programme.

The centre offers a journey into the world of durian, exploring its history, cultivation, scientific advancements and innovations. The museum is open daily from 10.30am to 10.30pm and operates on a ticketed basis.

Visitors can journey through historical archives and interactive exhibits before heading to the centre’s theatre, which stages four performances daily.

The original production follows the story of two rival durian traders whose spirited competition eventually gives way to friendship, weaving together rap, humour and references to Malaysia’s many prized durian varieties in a lively celebration of the fruit’s heritage and culture.

KLDEX, co-founded by Ang Kean Wee and Edison Ang Wei Phang and curated by Enzo Sim, is designed as a family-friendly destination celebrating Malaysia’s iconic “King of Fruits”.

KLDEX, spanning 1,900 sq m, brings together a durian museum, immersive theatre, food and beverage outlets, interactive workshops and cultural storytelling under one roof. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

As an educational hub, the museum features a diverse collection of manuscripts documenting observations by medieval European and Chinese seafarers, a replica of a working durian plantation, and a range of interactive exhibits.

Together, they uncover the lesser-known stories behind Malaysia’s iconic durian varieties and trace the evolution of the country’s durian plantation industry, now a significant contributor to Malaysia’s agricultural exports.

“The curation of Malaysia’s durian heritage presents challenges, as much of it is rooted in oral history and limited documentation, requiring careful cross-verification of sources. However, early accounts – such as Admiral Zheng He’s encounter with durian during his 15th-century visit to Melaka, as well as records from European explorers in the Malay Archipelago – are well documented in historical archives and manuscripts,” said Sim, chief museum curator, at the opening of KLDEX.

At KLDEX, visitors trace the history of durian, from early encounters by travellers and merchants to its integration into Malaysian daily life. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Beyond its historical narratives, the museum features a “durian orchard experience” zone that introduces orchard ecosystems and local cultivation methods, highlighting the network of farmers, exporters and tourism stakeholders who have contributed to the fruit’s global reach.

“For the stories of key varieties that brought Malaysia international acclaim, namely Black Thorn and Musang King, I travelled to Penang and Kelantan to interview farmers and descendants involved in registering these varieties with the Department of Agriculture,” added Sim.

Paintings, sculptures, and lifelike market stalls further illustrate the emotional connection Malaysians have with durian.

The centre also features a theatre staging four daily performances, presenting an original production about two rival durian traders whose competition ultimately gives way to friendship. PHOTO: THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Ang noted that these installations, together with guided tasting sessions, allow visitors to learn about different varieties, aromas and textures.

“Our vision is to safeguard Malaysia’s durian cultural heritage and systematically document the stories behind varieties such as D24, Musang King and Black Thorn. While Malaysian durians are renowned worldwide, their histories are seldom fully told,” he concluded.

In a year when Kuala Lumpur’s cultural scene is set to ripen further with new openings such as the phased-launch Galeri PETRONAS at Ombak KLCC, the Merdeka Textile Museum at Merdeka 118 and Muara Arts in Medan Pasar, the arrival of a durian museum feels less like an oddity and more like a fruit that was always bound to fall into place.

After all, in a city increasingly serious about culture, even durian has found its exhibition moment. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK