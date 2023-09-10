Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologise for letters supporting Danny Masterson in rape case

Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis has apologised on Saturday, for writing letters that vouched for That ‘70s Show actor Danny Masterson’s character, ahead of his rape sentencing last week.

Last Thursday, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women at his Hollywood Hills home in 2003.

The 47-year-old, starred in the TV sitcom for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006, alongside the couple and actor Topher Grace.

After That ‘70s Show, Masterson co-starred with Kutcher again on Netflix’s comedy, The Ranch. However, Masterson was fired and written off the show in 2017, after the Los Angeles police confirmed that they were investigating multiple rape allegations against him.

In a video posted on Kutcher’s Instagram page on Saturday, the couple addressed the letters that they have written to the judge.

“We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson,” said Kutcher.

“We support victims. We have done this historically through our work, and we will continue to do so in the future,” said Kunis.

A couple of months ago, Masterson’s family reached out to them and asked them to write letters to represent the person that they have known for 25 years, said Kutcher, adding that the judge could take that into consideration regarding his sentencing.

“The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury’s ruling,” said Kunis.

Kutcher added that the letters, were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatise them in any way.

“We would never want to do that. And we’re sorry if that has taken place.”

The video concluded with Kunis saying: “Our heart goes out to every single person who’s ever been a victim of sexual assault (and) sexual abuse.”

The couple’s apology comes after their character letters for Masterson were made public last Friday.