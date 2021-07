SINGAPORE - More than five years ago, composer Chua Jon Lin got cancer.

Diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma while she was still a student at the Eastman School of Music in New York, she lay in bed with a manuscript and pencil in hand, soldiering through her commissions - a collection of seven short pieces for the MusicaNova Orchestra in Arizona, and a solo piano work inspired by Jean-Paul Sartre's play Huis Clos (translated from French as "No Exit").