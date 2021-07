SINGAPORE - "Fusion" is a word often used to describe the compositions of traditional Malay music advocate Syafiqah 'Adha Sallehin.

The 31-year-old's works range from the experimental Ikan Girl, which was performed at the 2016 Singapore International Festival of Music and fused Malay and Western classical music, to a piece for the erhu and Indian violin at the Asian Cultural Symphony Orchestra's 2019 Oriental Strings concert.