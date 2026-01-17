Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The late Cultural Medallion recipient Yeng Pway Ngon’s final novel. The Colour Of Twilight, has been translated into English by Jeremy Tiang.

By Yeng Pway Ngon, translated by Jeremy Tiang

Fiction/City Book Room/Paperback/259 pages/$23

The late Chinese-language Singaporean writer Yeng Pway Ngon’s last novel is a grim psychological portrait of a vanishing figure in Singapore – the full-time Chinese-language writer, doomed to extinction as he watches his country sell its soul to pragmatic businessmen who read finance titles in English.