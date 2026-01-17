Straitstimes.com header logo

Yeng Pway Ngon’s last novel The Colour Of Twilight confronts a Chinese writer’s obsolescence

The late Cultural Medallion recipient Yeng Pway Ngon’s final novel. The Colour Of Twilight, has been translated into English by Jeremy Tiang.

PHOTO: CITY BOOK ROOM

By Yeng Pway Ngon, translated by Jeremy Tiang
Fiction/City Book Room/Paperback/259 pages/$23

The late Chinese-language Singaporean writer Yeng Pway Ngon’s last novel is a grim psychological portrait of a vanishing figure in Singapore – the full-time Chinese-language writer, doomed to extinction as he watches his country sell its soul to pragmatic businessmen who read finance titles in English.

