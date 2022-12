SINGAPORE – When pioneer artist Georgette Chen’s painting – Still Life With Rambutans, Mangosteens And Pineapple (circa 1960s) – went under the hammer for $2.3 million on Nov 30, it broke her own record that had been set just three months back.

The work also went for almost double the higher-end estimate set by auction house Christie’s, suggesting that the painting’s owner was prepared to let it go at a lower price.