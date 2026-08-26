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Yayoi Kusama was the avant-garde radical who became a pop icon

Yayoi Kusama died of multiple organ failure at a Tokyo hospital on Aug 14.

NEW YORK – On June 4, 1962, the Green Gallery in New York opened the most prophetic of group shows.

It gave Andy Warhol his earliest exposure as a pop artist, with an image of dollar bills that was his first silk-screened work.