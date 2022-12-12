With Eyes On Iran show in New York, artists keep international attention on protests

NEW YORK – A hand holds a burning white hijab. Scattered behind it are incongruously pink reproductions of a computed tomography scan showing blunt force trauma to the head.

The pointed image is an enormous photo print by Iranian-American artist Sheida Soleimani, now on display in front of a former smallpox hospital on Roosevelt Island.

The scans were leaked after Ms Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish woman who also went by the name Jina, died in Teheran in police custody in September. She had been detained on grounds that she was not properly observing Iran’s hijab law.

Her death sparked widespread protests in the country, and though pushback from government forces has been severe, with hundreds reported killed and thousands more arrested, the protests have still not stopped.

In an effort to keep international attention on the protests – and, more specifically, to pressure the United Nations (UN) to remove Iran from its Commission on the Status of Women – the activist/artist collective For Freedoms, working with a female-leadership-focused non-governmental organisation and a loose coalition of prominent Iranian women, recently mounted a group show called Eyes On Iran in Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park, directly across the water from the UN building.

Floating among the park’s tree branches are Persian carpet patterns printed on mesh by conceptual artist Shirin Towfiq, while red, white and green bandannas tied on by artist Aphrodite Desiree Navab adorn their trunks.

Another carpet is reproduced on the pavement by contemporary artist Sepideh Mehraban, and a list of protesters who have been killed – compiled by the anonymous artist whose conversation with For Freedoms director Claudia Pena kicked off the whole project – faces the UN from a low wall. A large reproduction of a 1993 photograph of a woman’s eye by visual artist Shirin Neshat – who spoke at the show’s opening, as did former United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton – comes into view only from certain angles, attached to the risers of a staircase.

The effect of all these is strangely double. Taken in the context of the day’s news and the park’s dramatic river and skyline views, the show as a whole reads as a simple and singular cry for attention. As protest art, in other words, it is extremely effective. The message is clear, and details like those in Soleimani’s photograph, along with the staging, lend an undeniable mood of urgency.