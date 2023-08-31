Wild Rice’s G*d Is A Woman plays complaint culture and letter writing campaigns for farce

SINGAPORE – Tickets to Wild Rice’s upcoming satire G*d Is A Woman were already on sale when all transactions had to be paused.

The script about censorship and complaint culture, submitted to the authorities in April, required some discussions with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

Wild Rice founding artistic director Ivan Heng says of the weeks-long negotiations: “The play is intact. We got our licence to perform.

“Funnily, the concerns were about how certain factions might be offended by this work. Our position was that it’s a satire that uses humour to point out and skewer our human foibles and idiosyncrasies. It’s a curious case of life imitating art and, thankfully, IMDA was convinced.”

Directed by Heng, 59, and written by Joel Tan, 36, the R18 play sees a coterie of frustrated artists start a fake petition to cancel American pop singer Ariana Grande, only to have their manufactured concerns taken seriously by segments of conservative society.

The resulting “shady” backroom negotiations take centre stage and are played partially for farce, with Tan and Heng keeping elements of the plot close to their chest.

During rehearsals, actors Munah Bagharib and Brendon Fernandez – half of a quartet of actors – are on all fours oinking lustily as pigs. “That’s the whole play,” Tan jokes on the sidelines.

God Is A Woman is the title of Grande’s pop/hip-hop hybrid track released in 2018, and Tan says he found in it a ridiculous but “believable margin of offend-ability” for his premise.

He crafted the play out of indignation at the lowering threshold for offence he has observed in the past few years. A particular catalyst was the cancelling of two performances in the 2017 M1 Fringe Fest that had initially been greenlit – Naked Ladies by Canadian performer Thea Fitz-James and Undressing Room by Singaporean movement artist Ming Poon, which were the subjects of a vehement and eventually successful letter-writing campaign that protested against nudity.

Tan recalls: “I remember feeling this profound sense of injustice that these people who were not elected to be policymakers had this kind of executive power, and I was disturbed by it as a fundamentally undemocratic practice.”

Complaints can be effectively weaponised to make middle management and policymakers anxious, he adds. “There’s a sense that the arts – and everything else – is governed by the anxiety of middle managers, who feel they need to be super accountable to the public.

“When someone complains, someone’s registering discontent about something. And then you multiply that by a factor of 10,000. That can look very scary to the middle managers and, over the years, they become very adept at sniffing out something that is potentially offensive and making sure it doesn’t happen.”

Wild Rice’s plays have been the target of censure. When the company staged Oscar Wilde’s The Importance Of Being Earnest (2020), two people sat in the front row with their Bibles open and slammed it shut when the actors came on stage as a form of silent protest.