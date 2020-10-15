Wild Rice reopens its theatre in November with An Actress Prepares

SINGAPORE - Local theatre company Wild Rice will be reopening the doors of its Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre at Funan Mall on Nov 4 after a closure of nearly eight months.

It returns with one-woman show An Actress Prepares, starring Siti Khalijah Zainal, from Nov 4 to 22.

Written by Alfian Sa'at and directed by Aidli "Alin" Mosbit, the play follows Siti's journey through theatre.

Priority booking for Wild Rice Angels, the company's donors, begins on Thursday (Oct 15) while public sales open on Oct 19.

Seating will be limited due to Covid-19 safety restrictions and the show will proceed depending on safety advisories for the resumption of live performances in November. Wild Rice will offer new performance dates or full refunds to patrons if this resumption is further delayed.

Wild Rice follows Singapore Repertory Theatre, which will be reopening its venue, the KC Arts Centre - Home of SRT, next month with Tuesdays With Morrie, starring Ramesh Panicker and Benjamin Chow.The show previews on Nov 1 and premieres on Nov 4.

Wild Rice and SRT joined forces with fellow theatre company Pangdemonium for The Pitch, a short film released in August to raise funds and awareness about the tribulations of theatre companies during the pandemic.

Since Sept 11, the National Arts Council has been conducting small-scale pilot trials to prepare for the reopening of performance venues. The Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and NAC will review the results of these trials after this month.

- For more information, go to the Wild Rice website.