Friyay! What to see

DANCE

SOAR: A DEVOTION

In its latest production, Singapore Chinese Dance Theatre takes inspiration from the Huma bird of Hindu legend, which is said to never alight on the ground, spending its entire life in flight till it dies.

Choreographers Jenny Neo and Benedict Soh, whose first co-creation was If It's Now for the Esplanade's Huayi - Chinese Festival of Arts earlier this year, contemplate notions of devotion and perseverance in this 60-minute work.

WHERE Goodman Arts Centre Black Box, 90 Goodman Road

MRT Mountbatten

WHEN Aug 5 and 6, 3 and 8pm

ADMISSION $38, $30 (concessions) from soar-a-devotion.peatix.com

EXHIBITION

FOUND IN TRANSLATION

Home-grown Chinese-language writers Chow Teck Seng and Tan Chee Lay will hold a joint calligraphy and painting exhibition, inspired by local poetry in Chinese, English, Malay and Tamil.

Singapore Literature Prize-winning writer Chow and Tan, an associate professor at the National Institute of Education, have striven to translate these works into forms such as ink painting and calligraphy, in scrolls, albums and even folding fans.

The exhibition is part of the annual Poetry Festival (Singapore), which Tan co-founded in 2015.

WHERE Blue Room, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane

MRT City Hall

WHEN Tomorrow to Aug 9, 11am to 7pm daily

ADMISSION Free

THEATRE

THE NEST

All expecting parents want the best for their baby. But raising a child is expensive, especially in a world succumbing to the climate crisis.

Young arts group Rainshadow Studios transports The Nest, German playwright Franz Xaver Kroetz's 1974 eco-fable, to Singapore.

Actors Te Hao Boon and Ethel Yap play working-class parents Kurt and Martha, who struggle with balancing what they want for their baby with what they can afford.

The production, which draws on minimalist principles and is sourcing its costumes second-hand, seeks to ask how art can be produced in an environmentally sustainable way.

WHERE 42 Waterloo Street

MRT Bras Basah

WHEN Next Thursday to Aug 21, Thursdays to Fridays, 8pm; Saturdays, 3 and 8pm; Sundays, 3pm

ADMISSION $35, $25 (student concessions) from the-nest-sg.peatix.com

INFO rainshadowstudios.org/ the-nest