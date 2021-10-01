What to see

MOON ON EARTH

This short film by contemporary dance company Arts Fission draws inspiration from One Hundred Aspects Of The Moon, a series of woodblock prints by 19th-century Japanese artist Tsukioka Yoshitoshi.

It comprises nine micro-dance theatre solos by Aisha Polestico, Delia Tan and Wang Weiwei - as well as a guest appearance by acclaimed sculptor Han Sai Por, who plays a mysterious moon figure.

The production is led by the company's artistic director Angela Liong and directed by film-maker Nelson Yeo.

WHERE Sistic Live WHEN Till Nov 30 ADMISSION Free INFO www.sistic.com.sg/events/slmoon1121

5TH PASSAGE: IN SEARCH OF LOST TIME

This exhibition takes its name from 5th Passage, a seminal arts initiative and space that ran in the 1990s and was founded by Suzann Victor, Han Ling and Susie Lingham.

The show at Gajah Gallery is curated by John Tung and features 10 artists who had presented works with 5th Passage.

WHERE Gajah Gallery, 03-04 Tanjong Pagar Distripark, 39 Keppel Road MRT Tanjong Pagar WHEN Till Oct 17, 11am to 7pm, weekdays; noon to 6pm, weekends and public holidays ADMISSION Free INFO www.facebook.com/gajahgallery

SEPTFEST 2021: ALTERNATIVE VOICE(S)

The Substation's annual festival features four video documentations of works, such as Waltz Of The Flower by Caroline Chin and Marvin Acero Ablao, that were presented at the contemporary arts centre's former premises in Armenian Street.

Another component of the digital festival is Sunday Morning Conversations, a series of Facebook Live dialogues with artists from Asia who give voice to alternative communities. The first of these is a conversation with Indian theatre director Sankar Venkateswaran and Singapore theatremaker Grace Kalaiselvi.

WHERE Online WHEN Till Oct 31 ADMISSION Free INFO www.substation.org/septfest2021-alternativevoices