Friyay!: What to do

THEATRE

ANIMAL FARM

In George Orwell's 1945 fable Animal Farm, a group of barnyard animals band together to overthrow their human master.

The pigs, who become the new leaders, end up installing an oppressive dictatorship and reduce the animals' Seven Commandments to one statement: "All animals are equal. But some animals are more equal than others."

Wild Rice's production of this political satire - adapted by Ian Wooldridge and directed by Ivan Heng - first opened to positive reviews in Singapore's Jubilee Hall in 2002.

This 20th-anniversary staging stars Erwin Shah Ismail, Matt Grey, Tia Andrea Guttensohn, Dwayne Lau, Audrey Luo, Vester Ng and Suhaili Safari.

WHERE Wild Rice @ Funan, Level 4, 107 North Bridge Road MRT City Hall WHEN Aug 18 to Sept 10, various timings ADMISSION $30 to $80 INFO www.wildrice.com.sg/event/66625-animal-farm-7

LIBRARY RESOURCE

T:>WORKS' DIGITAL LIBRARY

The arts company formerly known as TheatreWorks has launched a digital library with works by artists, curators, researchers and writers.

The library currently has a range of digital lectures by artists Shubigi Rao, Ho Rui An and Nurul Huda Rashid, as well as T:>Works' artistic director Ong Keng Sen.

Digital productions, such as the upcoming hybrid production #Metazomia by Brian Gothong Tan in November, will also be available for viewing.

ADMISSION $28 (annual subscription, including five credits that can be used to redeem titles). Credits can also be individually purchased INFO tworksasia.org/library

FESTIVAL

STORY THREADS: THE SINGAPORE SHOWCASE

Listen to tales of love, loss and lore by storytellers Verena Tay, Stephanie Dogfoot, Hafiz Rashid, Melizarani T. Selva, Daryl Qilin Yam and Wesley Leon Aroozoo.

The Singapore Showcase is part of StoryFest, an annual storytelling festival presented by The Storytelling Centre Limited and Arts House Limited.

StoryFest will also feature clips of stories and short interviews on YouTube at a later date.

WHERE Play Den, The Arts House, 1 Old Parliament Lane MRT City Hall WHEN Aug 19 to 21, 7.30 to 9.30pm ADMISSION $20 via storythreads.peatix.com INFO storyfestsg.com