What to do

SHOT AND SAVED

THROUGH THE STREETS AND THE DARKROOM: PHOTOGRAPHIC WORK BY HOR KWOK KIN

Scenes of ordinary Singapore life in the 1960s to 1980s feature in the first solo show by photographer Hor Kwok Kin. Among the black-and-white images are those from a marketplace, a hairdresser and a man steaming hor fun.

Hor, 81, was a chef and would comb the streets with a camera when he had time to spare - developing his images in the restaurant's bathroom, which he had turned into a darkroom.

WHERE Artcommune Gallery, 01-01 Carlton Hotel, 76 Bras Basah Road WHEN Till Monday, noon to 7pm daily ADMISSION Free INFO www.artcommune.com.sg

BRING ON THE LAUGHS

(COMEDY) NIGHT AT THE LIBRARY

Chase the blues away at the National Library Board's annual after-dark event, which takes a comedic spin this year.

This evening, tune in to a light-hearted chat between Imran Hashim - author of Annabelle Thong (2016), the story of a Catholic schoolteacher who runs off to Paris to find her Prince Charming - and The Straits Times' assistant Life editor Olivia Ho.

Tomorrow, watch dancer-writer Mel Lee and poet-comedian Stephanie Dogfoot commiserate over their dating woes. They will recommend each other books that could change the course of their romantic lives.

WHERE go.gov.sg/comedy-night (Imran Hashim) or str.sg/Jbrx (Mel Lee and Stephanie Dogfoot) WHEN Today, 7pm (Imran Hashim); tomorrow, 7pm (Mel Lee and Stephanie Dogfoot) ADMISSION Free INFO go.gov.sg/comedy-night

JOIN IN THE FUN

FAT KIDS ARE HARDER TO KIDNAP ON ZOOM

How Drama's live comedy show makes its way to the Good The@tre Festival, an international showcase where proceeds (after festival expenses) will go towards the Stayin Alive Artist Emergency Fund, which helps artists affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Audience participation is a must for this show, in which the actors perform comic sketches that riff off current affairs in the order chosen by viewers, from TikTok handwashing to the perils of unmuting during a Zoom meeting. WHERE Zoom

WHEN Sunday, 10.30am and 5.30pm ADMISSION Free, but donations are encouraged INFO www.theredcurtain international.org/shows

MYRIAD VOICES

GLOBAL MIGRANT FESTIVAL

Experience poetry, music, film and more at this arts festival by the Migrant Worker Poetry Competition's organising committee.

The biennial festival, led by writer Shivaji Das, began last weekend and features 30 online events - from the poetry and music of Syrian refugees in Malaysia, such as Somar Abou Fakher; to a new play by The Birds Migrant Theatre, a group of migrant workers based in Singapore; to the finals of the Migrant Worker Poetry Competition, Singapore.

WHERE str.sg/JbrS WHEN Till Sunday ADMISSION Free INFO www.globalmigrant festival.com/festival-events