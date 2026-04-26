Well-drilled SAF Central Band shows versatility in concert

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In Harmony 43 SAF Central Band

Esplanade Concert Hall

Apr 25, 7.30pm

Some of the best things in Singapore are free, and one of these are concerts by the Singapore Armed Forces Central Band. Directed by Military Expert 5 (ME5) Ignatius Wang, its latest concert opened as it always does with Majulah Singapura, the national anthem by Zubir Said. It is a rare occasion when an audience is heard singing with pride, leading the way for a programme of music mostly from the Americas.

Ron Nelson’s Aspen Jubilee was a celebratory work composed for the 40th anniversary of Aspen Music Festival, with winds and brass blazing a high decibel-laden path. Its rousing opening and close were contrasted with a slower central section where soprano Joyce Lee Tung’s wordless vocalise beautifully wafted over the instrumental throng.

Following that ice-breaker, Henry L. Dorn’s Never Forgetting was a study of melancholy, with muted brass and bowed percussion prefacing poignant solos from oboe, saxophone and finally flute. Its elegiac tone reflected intense contemplation and eventual peaceful resolution.

Closing the first half on a spirited high was James M. David’s Pulsing Onward subtitled A Californian Pastorale, three continuous movements with neoclassical references in their titles but inhabited with Latin beats and vibes. Pacific Coast Canons was fast and exuberant, contrasted with the brass chorales of Sierra Sarabande before Golden Gate Toccata exulting in the bright lights of San Francisco.

American-Chinese composer Zhou Tian’s short but brilliant Petals Of Fire was inspired by American painter Cy Twombly’s abstract painting of the same title. The most modernistic work on the programme, it relived the violent dissonance and chinoiserie of Bela Bartok’s ballet Miraculous Mandarin and climaxed with the transcendent radiance of Olivier Messiaen. All four works were Singapore premieres which showcased the impressive versatility of this young and well-drilled ensemble.

Then it was time for the band’s guests, the five-member Boston Brass formed by founding member Jeff Conner and Jose Sibaja (trumpets), trombonist Domingo Pagliuca (trombone), Chris Castellanos (French horn) and William Russell (tuba), to join the fray.

Formed in 1986 and renowned for its mix of virtuosity and humour, the quintet opened with the riotous Galop from Dmitri Shostakovich’s satirical operetta Moscow Cheryomushki, setting the tone of lightness and mirth for the rest of the show. Argentine tango composer Astor Piazzolla’s Verano Porteno, which means Summer from the Four Seasons Of Buenos Aires, arranged by Sibaja, delighted with its comedic timing, whoops and slides.

Watch out for SAF Central Band’s next free concert at Esplanade Concert Hall on May 30. PHOTO: LIU SING FAN

With the bigger band in support, Rick DeJonge’s Sounds Of Cinema was an enjoyable summation of all the tropes and cliches of movie music scoring that makes the silver screen great without actually quoting any familiar tunes. Other than a hilarious cadenza for tuba, it sounded very like John Williams except it was not. That was its play on the imagination, and ultimate musical magic.

Closing the highly enjoyable evening was Cuban composer Ernesto’s Lecuona’s Malaguena, lushly arranged by Bill Holman, and a brilliant encore by the Boston Brass of Duke Ellington’s Caravan.

Watch out for SAF Central Band’s next free concert at Esplanade Concert Hall on May 30.