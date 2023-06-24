‘We are a floating island’: 102 Hong Kong poets across continents write the city’s new chapter in Where Else

SINGAPORE – Before poet Laura Jane Lee, 25, left her native Hong Kong for Singapore in 2021, she knew of nowhere else to call home.

Lee, a newly minted Singapore permanent resident, now finds herself in between places.

Her new poem, Rock, references a natural landform in Hong Kong said to resemble a woman awaiting the return of her dead husband.

“To some extent, I identify with the husband, never to return. But in other ways, I identify with the waiting,” says the English literature and linguistics undergraduate at Nanyang Technological University.

Her shifting sense of home is perhaps emblematic of the more than 200,000 Hong Kong residents who left the city amid the pandemic in the wake of pro-democracy protests in 2019, as well as Beijing’s subsequent introduction of a sweeping National Security Law.

She is one of 102 poets featured in Where Else: An International Hong Kong Poetry Anthology, a new book that grapples with the changing complexion of the Hong Kong diaspora and the city’s shifting demographic.

In this first anthology of its kind, the book’s poet-editors – Jennifer Wong, 45; Jason Eng Hun Lee, 39; and Tim Tim Cheng, 30 – have assembled a slate of poets based in Hong Kong, Britain, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Italy, Japan and Singapore, among other places.

Lee, who is of British and Chinese Malaysian ancestry, says the editors included poets living in and outside of Hong Kong “to pitch our work to the newly planted diaspora and to try and speak of their condition, and their fears of homesickness and dislocation”.

Lee, a lecturer at Hong Kong Baptist University who teaches Hong Kong literature, says the latest wave of poetry is characterised by a form of “future nostalgia”, as many featured poets yearn for Hong Kong even before leaving it.

In Hong Kong-born poet Ethan Luk’s Dough, the speaker says of his late grandfather: “Through a slot machine, he sees / me, running around / new cities, in search / of a temporary home / for my twenties.”

Where Else’s co-editor Wong, who is based in Britain, adds: “It’s a moment to recognise that home is not just a fixed place, it’s a lot of things you carry around as part of your identity.”

Wong, who researched contemporary English-language poetry from the Chinese diaspora for her doctoral dissertation at Oxford Brookes University, says this anthology should remind Britain’s poets that Hong Kong poetry is “part of the British landscape as well”.