SINGAPORE – Singaporean theatremaker Chong Tze Chien, 49, has often been told by Japanese audiences that his work “looks and feels Japanese, but there’s something not quite Japanese about it”.

The same can be said of the playwright and director’s reinterpretation of Dream Of The Red Chamber. While his adaptation of Cao Xueqin’s Chinese novel is set in China and uses Chinese shadow play, there is something not quite Chinese about it too.