Try the viral one-day choir Sing Song Social Club, which meets once a month to learn a song, with no experience or audition required.

SINGAPORE – Whether you are a chorister who has lost touch with singing or a newbie singer wanting to break out of the shower room, there is a choir for everyone in today’s Singapore, which is experiencing a choral boom.

Choosing the right one depends on your answers to these questions: How much time do you want to commit to the choir? What kind of songs do you enjoy singing? Whom do you want to sing with and for? Many choirs welcome interested singers to sit in on rehearsals. Alternatively, you can attend concerts by a choir to understand its interests and repertoire.

Here are 10 Singapore choirs to join for singers of every skill level and interest, from the casual dabbler to the choral veteran.

For the casual dabblers

If you fear commitment and can attend only one session, try the viral one-day choir Sing Song Social Club, which meets once a month to learn a song. No experience or audition is required, but you will need fast fingers to score a spot in the high-demand choir – its June 29 session is already full. Your best bet is to follow its Instagram account (@singsongsocialclub) and not hesitate.

If you have one lull quarter at work and are above 18, try the non-auditioned choirs under Voices of Singapore’s (VOS) Chorus of the People. It is a great option for singers who want some performance experience as the choir works towards special shows across the year.

Membership is $200 a quarter, excluding platform fees and goods and services tax , as with most VOS choirs . You can sign up for multiple quarters if you are feeling committed.

For the community seekers

The three choirs that are part of Voices of Singapore Silver Voices cater to seniors aged 60 and above and are conducted in Malay, Mandarin and English. PHOTO: VOICES OF SINGAPORE

If the singing gene runs in your family, check out The Joyful Voices – a choir comprising parent-child singers to encourage intergenerational bonding. There are also chances to travel abroad together – the group recently competed at the Sarawak International Choral Festival & Symposium in June.

If you are a senior (60 years old and above), try one of the three VOS Silver Voices choirs. Th e choirs, which meet weekly, are conducted in Malay, Mandarin and English, and there are no subscription fees. The programme also welcomes participants living with dementia.

For the project seekers

If you prefer to work on specific singing projects that interest you, there are a growing number of project-based choirs in Singapore.

The Chorallective, led by artistic director Choy Siew Woon, focuses on interdisciplinary performances, including Italian music in a craft beer tap room and the upcoming Singapore premiere of a fusion oratorio, Considering Matthew Shepard. Auditions are usually slated for end-January and early February.

For the committed singers

The Singapore Symphony Choruses boast 135 members as at March 2026. PHOTO: CHRIS P. LIM

If you are into symphonic repertoire and want a rare chance to work regularly with a national orchestra, audition for the three choirs under the Singapore Symphony Choruses. Under new music director Hannu Lintu’s baton, the choruses recently had the chance to perform Haydn’s Nelson Mass.

If you want a chance to make music with some of Singapore’s most respected conductors, there are plenty of choirs to audition for. They include SYC Ensemble Singers, founded in 1964 and conducted by Jennifer Tham; The Vocal Consort, founded in 2001 and conducted by Nelson Kwei; ONE Chamber Choir, founded in 2009 and conducted by Lim Ai Hooi; and professional choral ensemble The ROS Singers, founded in 2002 and conducted by Toh Ban Sheng.

As these are choirs that regularly perform, compete and travel, expect to give more commitment and go through a more exacting audition process.