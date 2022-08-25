Wang Gungwu, Suratman Markasan, both 91, are Singapore Literature Prize's oldest winners

SINGAPORE - Historian Wang Gungwu and literary pioneer Suratman Markasan, both 91, have become the oldest people to win the Singapore Literature Prize.

Wang's memoir Home Is Where We Are, and Suratman's essay collection Mengasah Kalam Jilid 2 (Honing The Pen Volume 2), topped the English and Malay creative non-fiction categories this year.

They broke a record previously held by Chin Kah Chong, who was 85 when his Chinese creative non-fiction work, LKY Whom I Knew, won in 2016.

The winners of what is Singapore's oldest ongoing literary prize in all four official languages were announced at a ceremony in Victoria Theatre on Thursday (Aug 25).

Home Is Where We Are, which spans 20 years and begins with Wang's time at the University of Malaya, is the second part of his memoirs. He wrote it with his wife Margaret Wang, who died before the book was launched.

"She didn't live long enough to see the book appear, so I'm very sad about that," says Wang, who is known for his research on Chinese history.

He adds that his wife would have been delighted by the win: "I am very surprised. All my life, I have been writing non-fiction. But no one described it as creative."

This year, 49 works were shortlisted across 12 categories - fiction, poetry and creative non-fiction in Chinese, English, Malay and Tamil.

Yeow Kai Chai, former director of the Singapore Writers Festival, came up tops in the English poetry category for One To The Dark Tower Comes.

The 54-year-old says: "I know my poetry is not commercial, or not the most mainstream, not the most literal. But I think the scene is changing, and there's more appetite for different ways of approaching poetry. I didn't expect to win at all... I knew I was left of centre, but I think there are more listeners now."