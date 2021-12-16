Violinist Goh Soon Tioe's daughter endows award for his 110th birth anniversary

SINGAPORE - Cultural Medallion recipient Vivien Goh has established a new award for young musicians in honour of the 110th birth anniversary of her father, violinist Goh Soon Tioe.

On Thursday (Dec 16), she endowed the Goh Soon Tioe Leadership Award at the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music with $100,000, which after government matching will come up to $150,000.

An accomplished violinist, conductor, teacher and impresario who died in 1982 aged 70, Goh Soon Tioe is remembered as one of Singapore's greatest musical pioneers.

"In a young musician's journey, it is crucial to have opportunities to grow through working with new environments, colleagues and challenges," says Ms Goh, 73, a governing board member of the conservatory and adjunct faculty at the School of the Arts Singapore (Sota).

In 2011, she established the Goh Soon Tioe Centenary Fund in her father's memory to support outstanding young string players wishing to build a career in music.

The new award, however, supports players of all orchestral instruments who are Year 3 or 4 Singaporean students at the conservatory.

Ms Goh says: "The award enables students at the conservatory to expand their learning and develop as musicians who are well-placed to lead with their artistry, just as Goh Soon Tioe did."

From next year, eligible students at the conservatory can apply for the award to pursue international festivals, internships or programmes in orchestral instrument performance. The number of awardees and amount given each year is subject to that year's applications.