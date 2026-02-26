Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Veteran ceramic artist Jessie Lim is returning with her largest solo exhibition to date, with around 200 ceramic pieces.

Madness Measured by Instinc Space

Singaporean artist Tan Sock Fong's glass works are also governed by the unpredictability of the kiln. PHOTO: INSTINC SPACE

A group exhibition of eight women artists poses the question in conjunction with International Women’s Day: Must the mad and the measured be oppositional ideas or can the two principles co-exist in a delicate equilibrium?

Founder and creative director of Instinc space Yeo Shih Yun says in her curatorial statement: “Here, madness is not a loss of control, but a deliberate calibration of intensity. It is the moment the ceramicist surrenders to the fire, the coder invites the error and the painter breaks the grid. This is a celebration of women who master the rules only to rewrite them.”

Her collaborative work with artist Dongyan Chen, Leaving The Virtual: Shadows, brings together seemingly oppositional ideas of the human and algorithmic. Adopting the format of a hanging scroll but evoking the verticality of smartphone screens, the installation blends the classical and digital, and features robot-generated brushstrokes on silk.

The other artists on show are Joanne Pang, Joo Choon Lin, Natalia Ludmila, Sophia Natasha Wei, Tan Sock Fong and Yeoh Wee Hwee.

Where: Instinc Space, 03-10 Tanjong Pagar Distripark, 39 Keppel Road

MRT: Tanjong Pagar

When: Feb 26 to March 8, 1 to 7pm (Wednesdays to Fridays), 1 to 6pm (Saturdays and Sundays)

Admission: Free

Info: str.sg/vurc

Jessie Lim – Contemporary Ceramics Exhibition

Veteran ceramic artist Jessie Lim has not had a solo exhibition in more than 15 years. She is returning with her largest solo exhibition to date, with around 200 ceramic pieces reflecting decades of practice translated into sinuous form.

“My relationship with clay has always been intuitive and patient. I am interested in what emerges through touch, repetition and time, rather than in fixed outcomes. After many years away from exhibiting, returning feels both grounding and energising,” says Lim in a press statement.

Lim, who started with a modest backyard kiln in her home studio in Serangoon Gardens, runs a studio and teaches at Midview City in Bishan. Her works have been exhibited internationally and are represented in institutional collections in Singapore.

The pieces on show span abstract forms to undulations of seascapes. There is something for everyone as prices for artworks range from $70 to $6,000.

Where: White Room, Level 3 Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay, 1 Esplanade Drive

MRT: Esplanade/City Hall

When: March 6, 4 to 8pm; March 7, noon to 8pm; March 8, 11am to 7pm

Admission: Free

Info: str.sg/FvLS

Little Red Riding Hood

First premiered in 2025, Wild Rice’s dedicated children’s theatre division A Little Wild is bringing back the well-loved Red Riding Hood. PHOTO: WILD RICE

First premiered in 2025, Wild Rice’s dedicated children’s theatre division A Little Wild is bringing back the well-loved Red Riding Hood.

The story follows Little Red, tasked by her father to deliver food to her grandmother, when she meets the cunning Wolf in Woodlands. Reimagined into a Singapore context, the fairy tale is used to teach children about finding their way in a world full of danger.

The SG Culture Pass-eligible show is the perfect place to introduce young children to the magic of live theatre for the first time. The 50-minute production is suitable for children five years and older.

Written and directed by Thomas Lim, the cast features Seah Janice, Rino Junior John and Masturah Oli.