Veteran arts administrator Tan Boon Hui dies at 53 from complications due to stroke

SINGAPORE - Veteran arts administrator Tan Boon Hui died on Thursday (July 7) from complications due to a stroke. He was 53.

Mr Tan, who had been hospitalised since suffering a stroke in early May, was a familiar face in Singapore's arts scene.

His latest role was that of executive director of Arts House Limited (AHL), but over the past two decades, he had held leadership posts in places such as the National Museum of Singapore and Singapore Art Museum. He took the helm of AHL in February last year, after five years in New York as the director of the Asia Society Museum.

Mr Tan was the only child of a bus driver and a housewife. He studied geography at the National University of Singapore, and later worked as an editor at the publishing house Editions Didier Millet.

He joined the Asian Civilisations Museum as an assistant curator in 1997, working his way up in the scene - he became deputy director of programmes at the National Museum of Singapore in 2004. Five years later, he became the director of the Singapore Art Museum (SAM).

On Friday, members of the arts community paid tribute to Mr Tan.

Longtime friend Mae Anderson, the chair of Art Outreach Singapore, describes Mr Tan as charismatic and one-of-a-kind.

"He gave the best advice. Straight-up, no-nonsense, he always tended to be the one who spoke the truth," says Ms Anderson, 50.

Mr Tan was an adviser to Art Outreach since its inception in 2003. He chaired the jury of the Impart Art Prize - whose curator's prize will now be named after him - and also served as curatorial adviser of their collectors' shows.

"More than that, he was really a champion of not just the arts, but artists," Ms Anderson adds. "He was very invested in making sure that artists are equipped for the business of art, not just as practitioners. He was also very passionate about getting private collectors to allow more access to their art, because the best of contemporary art lies in private hands. With his incredible connections and network, and the respect he had garnered, he put us in touch with a lot of collectors."

In a 2015 article in The Straits Times, pioneering performance artist Lee Wen, who died in 2019, said Mr Tan had helped SAM become more open, moving towards bolder works of contemporary art and doing more to recognise Singapore contemporary artists. For instance, Mr Tan had pushed for survey shows of veteran artists such as Lee, Amanda Heng and Vincent Leow.

"While some people may criticise him for his lack of art knowledge, as an arts administrator I have found him to be a risk-taker," Lee said at the time. "Importantly, he is willing to listen to artists who are on the periphery. As a bureaucrat, he sticks his neck out and has his heart in the right place."

Fomer National Arts Council (NAC) deputy chief executive Paul Tan, 51, says he first met Mr Tan at the NUS Centre For the Arts when they were undergraduates.

"He struck me as someone deeply interested and committed to the arts and culture and indeed, over the years, his different roles and activities were testament to that. I caught him on stage as an actor, attended his exhibitions and worked with him when he was leading the Singapore Biennale team. He had a go-getting energy, extensive networks and always a good sense of irony. It's a loss to the Singapore art scene, and he'll be missed."