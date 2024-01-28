US graphic novelist Daniel Clowes wins at French comics festival

ANGOULEME, France - American cartoonist Daniel Clowes picked up the award for Best Comic Book at this year’s Angouleme comics festival in France, considered the world’s most prestigious awards for graphic novelists.

Clowes, whose previous work has been adapted for cinema, picked up the award for Monica, the festival jury announced on Jan 27.

The graphic novel describes the life of an ordinary American woman through a multitude of very different stories.

Clowes, 62, received enough votes from his fellow authors for this book, highly acclaimed by critics and others, to reach the final of this year’s Grand Prix, the top prize at the festival.

But the American was beaten to that prize by Britain’s Posy Simmonds, who was crowned winner on Jan 24.

Clowes has helped to adapt several of his previous works, such as Ghost World, Art School Confidential and Wilson for the cinema in 2001, 2006 and 2017 respectively. AFP