Up close with Singaporean photographer Chua Soo Bin in his exhibition and biography

Photographer, gallerist and art dealer Chua Soo Bin at his exhibition Life Of Art, Art Of Life in Objectifs' Chapel Gallery. PHOTO: ANDREW ANG
Arthur Sim
Arts Correspondent
Updated
48 sec ago
Published
15 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – As a photographer, Chua Soo Bin is not one to state the obvious. This is clear even in the early photographs he took in the 1950s and 1960s. One particular photograph of the Bukit Ho Swee fire in 1961 shows only five remaining charred and smoking coconut palms. There was no need to show the devastated villagers who lost their homes. There is pathos without the drama.

The photograph is included in the recently launched biography of the photographer, gallerist, art dealer and patron of the arts, who turned 90 in December.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top