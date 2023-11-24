Unusual double bill of Puccini’s Gianni Schicchi and a Chinese classic about growing up

SINGAPORE – Opera buffs can look forward to an unusual double bill of Giacomo Puccini’s Gianni Schicchi and a light-hearted Chinese work, A Story Of Growing Up, at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre on Dec 8 and 9.

The shows are presented by the China National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) and the Asean-China Centre in collaboration with the Singapore Metropolitan Festival Orchestra and under the baton of Singapore Cultural Medallion recipient Yeh Tsung.

The productions mark the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road initiative. The Chinese government introduced this global infrastructure development scheme in 2013 to invest in countries and international organisations.

Ms Iris Lanfen Wei, director of the NCPA’s department of production and artistic administration, tells The Straits Times: “NCPA has always emphasised on both Chinese original creations and world classics in its repertoire production.

“On the one hand, it develops and promotes Chinese culture, especially traditional culture. On the other hand, it also actively introduces world classics.”

Gianni Schicchi is the only opera buffa composed by opera master Puccini.

The comic opera in one act, about a witty fight for a family’s fortune, was an immediate hit when it was first performed at New York’s Metropolitan Opera in December 1918.

It garnered rave reviews and the score has been praised for its creativity and imagination. The aria, O Mio Babbino Caro (“O My Dear Daddy”), is one of the most famous lyric soprano arias in the history of opera.

NCPA first performed the work in China in 2021, following its productions of other famous works such as Turandot, Tosca and La Fanciulla del West by the same composer.

A Story Of Growing Up is based on a 1956 fairy tale by Ren Rongrong, a famous Chinese translator and writer of children’s literature.

The lively and witty production with bright and breezy music tells the story of two boys with bad habits – Meitounao (“Fool”) and Bugaoxing (“Unhappy”). After a dreamlike time trip, they finally understand that their foibles could result in terrible mistakes.

Though different in culture and background, both shows are full of humour and vitality.

The NCPA, inaugurated in December 2007, is a state-level art institution in Beijing which boasts an opera house, a concert hall, a theatre and an art museum.

Since NCPA produced its first opera Turandot in 2008, it has performed more than 100 productions, covering opera, drama, dance drama, Peking opera and other art genres.

The world classic opera Gianni Schicchi represents NCPA’s international standards in opera production, while the original Chinese opera demonstrates its artistic creation and production, Ms Wei says.

She adds: “With his distinctive personal style and highly mature opera-writing techniques, Puccini presented a portrait of Italian society in the composer’s eyes. As for the children’s opera A Story Of Growing Up, it has not only become a classic in the history of children’s literature, but also a common childhood memory for generations.

“We hope that these two representative works can leave a deep impression on Singaporean audiences.”

Maestro Yeh, who is also Singapore Chinese Orchestra’s conductor emeritus, says: “Though these two operas are shorter in length and lighter in style, they show important aspects of human nature with a good sense of humour.

“For our busy and often exhausted Singaporeans, these operas would be a weekend delight.”