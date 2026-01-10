For subscribers
Ukraine, arms and Indomie: Book on relations between Russia and S-E Asia plots shifts in attitudes
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
- Ian Storey's book examines Russia-South-east Asia relations, revealing limited engagement despite Russia's global power status and Cold War "memory diplomacy".
- South-east Asian nations have diverse reactions to Russia's Ukraine invasion, ranging from Singapore's sanctions to Vietnam's continued arms purchases from Russia.
- To become more influential in the region in the future, Russia will need to develop economic muscle.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Senior fellow at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute Ian Storey was in his late teens when he first travelled out of the United Kingdom where he was born.
His destination? Cold War Moscow, on the cusp of a great unravelling, with reformer Mikhail Gorbachev having just succeeded to the position of general secretary of the Communist Party in 1985.