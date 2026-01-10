Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singapore-based researcher and author Ian Storey delves into the diversity of regional views towards Russia in his book, Putin’s Russia And Southeast Asia.

SINGAPORE – Senior fellow at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute Ian Storey was in his late teens when he first travelled out of the United Kingdom where he was born.

His destination? Cold War Moscow, on the cusp of a great unravelling, with reformer Mikhail Gorbachev having just succeeded to the position of general secretary of the Communist Party in 1985.