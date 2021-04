SINGAPORE - Ukiyo-e prints were the social media of their time, says Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) director Kennie Ting.

Some of these woodblock prints on loan from Japanese collector Nakau Ei go on display at the ACM's new show Life In Edo | Russel Wong In Kyoto from Friday (April 16). There are so many prints that the show will undergo a full rotation midway through the run.