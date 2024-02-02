UK author Michael Morpurgo on why he hated Steven Spielberg's War Horse

PARIS - British children’s author Michael Morpurgo finally has a film adaptation he is happy with in the upcoming Kensuke’s Kingdom. But do not get him started on American director Steven Spielberg’s version of War Horse.

“Even the horses are wrong,” Morpurgo said of the Hollywood legend’s 2011 adaptation of his beloved World War I novel, which starred English actor Jeremy Irvine in his feature film debut.

“They’re all fine, aristocratic animals. The horses that go to war are farm horses, great big chunky things.”

Morpurgo, 80, is one of the world’s best-loved children’s writers, with more than 100 books to his name.

He has loved some theatre adaptations of his work, but the films have rarely captured the spirit of his books, he said.

Spielberg’s War Horse was a particular disappointment, failing to show that the soldiers came from poor, rural backgrounds, sent to their deaths for a war that had nothing to do with their lives.

“It’s poorly written,” Morpurgo told AFP. It was full of “cliches of war, cliches of people... so I didn’t care for it”.

‘Exceedingly beautiful’

By contrast, he has nothing but good to say of the adaptation of Kensuke’s Kingdom about a Japanese boy alone on an island after losing his family to war.

The animated film features the voices of Oscar contender Cillian Murphy and Japanese actor Ken Watanabe. It is released in France next week, and due elsewhere later in 2024.

“This is the first film I’ve been involved with, which I can honestly say is, to me, better than the book,” said Morpurgo. “It’s extraordinarily rich in emotion and suspense. Nothing is rushed, it’s given time, it’s exceedingly beautiful.”

The story includes a frank look at the violence of the animal kingdom, and Morpurgo has never shied away from difficult topics including the Holocaust (The Mozart Question) and Israeli-Palestinian conflict (The Kites are Flying!).

Does he have advice for parents seeking to explain the world’s problems to children?

“My rule is introduce these things slowly in a way they can handle. Not too soon but not too late,” he said.

He compares it to his childhood in London after World War II when adults shared little of the horrors they had experienced.