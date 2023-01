SINGAPORE – Staging an original musical is its own beast – and not just because triple threats who can act, sing and dance are a rare breed. Assembling a music team, building splashier sets, hiring larger venues all go to feeding the audience’s hunger for spectacle.

Despite these barriers, independent youth theatre groups The Second Breakfast Company (2BCo) and Bitesize Theatre Productions are defying the odds and staging original Singapore musicals in 2023.