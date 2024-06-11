SEA artists’ top lots fail to sell at Sotheby’s auction, Georgette Chen work sold near low estimate

The painting is from the artist’s most high-profile period – eight out of the 10 top prices achieved for Chen were for works hailing from the 1960s – and was making its auction debut.

There had initially been high hopes. In 2023, Chen had broken her own record three times, currently holding the highest price for a pioneer artist from Singapore for her Still Life With Big Durian (circa 1965) sold by Christie’s for $2.47 million.

Ms Jasmine Prasetio, managing director of Sotheby’s South-east Asia section, said the auction house has received several inquiries for works by Magsaysay-Ho and Cheong since the weekend, and is confident that they will be part of a new collection soon.

Singapore remains among the top cities for Sotheby’s Asia transactions and is a vibrant market, she said. Some 20 per cent of buyers at the Sunday auction were new buyers, the majority of whom are under the age of 40.

On the disappointing price for Chen’s orchids, Ms Prasetio offered some perspective. At just 33.4cm by 46.5cm, White Orchids (Phalaenopsis) is Chen’s most valuable work below 50cm at auction.

“A painting by the same artist was sold for US$838,784 (S$1.1 million) in Hong Kong recently, which is more than double the size of White Orchids (Phalaenopsis). If we look at the market for Nanyang artists as a whole, it has grown tremendously in the past decade,” she said.

Overall, 40 of the 47 lots on offer were successfully sold to private hands, with especially strong showings for Vietnamese artists such as Le Pho and Tran Van Ha.

Chinese painter Wu Guanzhong’s Field Chrysanthemums (1974), painted en plein air and which came with a handwritten letter explaining the process of its creation, was the top lot, exceeding the $1.5 million top estimate to reach $2.5 million.