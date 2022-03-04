Tigers prowl Singapore in new interactive exhibition

SINGAPORE - Tigers once roamed Singapore and they are set to do so again with a new islandwide art exhibition by World Wide Fund for Nature Singapore (WWF-Singapore).

The AR-mazing Tiger Trail features 33 life-size tiger sculptures at 23 locations, including Gardens by the Bay and National Gallery Singapore, until April 9.

Scanning the QR code on the base of each sculpture will unlock tiger-themed quizzes and augmented-reality (AR) filters for Instagram.

WWF-Singapore hopes these colourful animal sculptures will start a conversation among Singaporeans about tiger conservation and environmental issues such as deforestation, says its chief executive officer R. Raghunathan.

He notes that there are fewer than 4,000 wild tigers left on the planetand they are under major threat in South-east Asia.

Tigers have already vanished from the forests of Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam in the last 25 years, and Malaysia might very well follow next.

"Singapore has a historic connection with tigers, having lost its last tiger within the last 100 years," he points out.

The Tiger Trail project was conceived some four years ago, but holding it this year was very much a strategic decision. He says: "The Year of the Tiger in 2022 is a once-in-a-12-year opportunity to continuously help secure a future for tigers and the vast wild spaces they inhabit - for the benefit of wildlife, people and our climate."

The sculptures were designed by artists and art collectives from around the world, including Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood and Singapore's Yip Yew Chong and Neelanjana Bhattacharya.

Each tiger uses the same base frame of metal and fibreglass, with the shape based on a real Bengal tiger called King. But the artists had carte blanche in designing the surfaces.

Mural painter Yip, 53, titled his contribution Half-Submerged Tiger - and indeed, the creature seems to be either swimming through the waters of Singapore or struggling amid rising sea levels.