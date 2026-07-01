Thousands rush to get tickets for Bayeux Tapestry’s UK show

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Workers moving a fake Bayeux tapestry box into special conservation equipment as part of a transport exercise in Bayeux, France, on April 15.

- Thousands rushed to get tickets on July 1 for the Bayeux Tapestry exhibition in London, with the 11th-century artwork depicting the 1066 Norman conquest of England set to be transported from France for its first showing in Britain.

The delicate tapestry will be transported from its usual home in northern France, but the precise arrangements are being kept secret as heritage experts and artists have fretted that it could be damaged in transit.

British Museum director Nicholas Cullinan said it was “expecting huge demand” for the exhibition, likening the sale to the annual rush for Glastonbury music festival tickets.

Top-tier tickets for the exhibition – set to run from September 2026 to July 2027 – cost up to £33 (S$56.70).

AFP joined the queue when the online ticket system opened at 10am local time on July 1 , finding tens of thousands of users already waiting.

French officials have said the 70m tapestry will travel from its usual home in the northern French town of Bayeux in a crate designed to cushion vibrations, but little else has been revealed.

“The details are quite closely guarded, but it will travel through the tunnel,” Cullinan told BBC Radio 4, referring to the Channel tunnel that connects Britain and France.

“It’s coming by land, and it will be with us fairly soon. So it’s very exciting.”

The exhibition will see the monumental tapestry shown in one continuous display in a specially made case.

“We believe it’s the world’s longest showcase,” Cullinan said of the glass case manufactured in Belgium for the exhibition.

The loan comes after French President Emmanuel Macron in July 2025 promised to allow the tapestry to be moved to the British Museum for 18 months to celebrate the relationship between France and Britain. AFP