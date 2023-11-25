Thomas Erikson accepts being called a pop psychology writer

SINGAPORE – Swedish author Thomas Erikson is a best-selling writer, but he admits that his wife Christina is the more successful crime-fiction novelist.

Erikson, best known for Surrounded By Idiots (2014), began writing crime fiction in 2011 while working as a management consultant.

“It is more Agatha Christie-style, I don’t like blood and gore,” he says via a Zoom call from his home in Svarta (Black River), Sweden.

September was a busy month for Erikson, who not only celebrated his 58th birthday, but also released his non-fiction title Surrounded By Vampires and his newest crime novel, The Billionaire.

Of The Billionaire, Erikson says: “We’re trying to sell it abroad, so it might come out in English. It’s fun to write. Writing fiction is more fun than non-fiction, so I couldn’t stay away from it. I have never been a very successful fiction author. Let’s see if it changes, but it’s really a fun hobby project.”

He happily concedes that his wife’s crime fiction sells better than his genre efforts. Mrs Erikson, 50, is a trained operating-room nurse who has published 10 books and is contracted for a 21-book historical romance series.

Internationally, however, Erikson’s non-fiction successes have made him a familiar name – his latest book debuted at No. 9 on The Straits Times’ non-fiction bestsellers list.

He says his books are aimed at helping readers better understand people around them.

Surrounded By Idiots took Swedish readers by storm, gaining enough popularity to be translated into English in 2019.

The book categorises people into four colours – red, green, yellow and blue – as different personality types and explains how they can better communicate with one another. It has spawned five sequels and has been on The Straits Times’ bestsellers list for 36 weeks.

Like any successful author, he faces pushback and criticism. Some have questioned his professional qualifications, as Erikson began as a salesman before becoming a management consultant.

Dressed professionally in a suit and tie and ensconced in a large office chair, Erikson jokes blithely about his detractors: “In Sweden, we can’t have successful people. We bring them down because we’re an envious society.”

While some may expect him to defend himself against criticisms that he lacks the qualifications to write these books for a larger audience, Erikson cares little about the haters.

He says: “Most people are exceptionally positive. Of course, I have critics. Every person who has succeeded in life has them and I have no problem with it. A lot of people can’t even point out why they dislike what I am doing and many haven’t actually opened my books, so I don’t pay attention to them at all.”