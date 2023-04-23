Theatre review: We Are Like This Only 3’s comedy shows racial integration is no laughing matter

We Are Like This Only 3
Drama Centre Black Box
HuM Theatre
Saturday, 7.30pm
Why do Singaporean Chinese believe that Indian foreign talents are stealing their jobs? And must newer Indian immigrants learn Mandarin to feel like they belong?
