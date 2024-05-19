Theatre review: Una Isla’s feverish stagecraft warms up to artificial intelligence

Una Isla

Agrupacion Senor Serrano

Sota Drama Theatre

May 18, 8pm

Una Isla returns to a foundational setting of Western literature – the island. This skeletal story of a castaway’s journey to survive and co-exist with strangers discusses what the extremity of remote living reveals about human nature.

The script cites the ancient Greek epic The Odyssey, but this is a theme that has fired the imagination of writers throughout history, from William Shakespeare’s The Tempest (circa 1611) and Daniel Defoe’s Robinson Crusoe (1719) up to the creators of reality television show Survivor (1997 to present).

Every age attempts to rewrite the castaway genre, and Una Isla does so by collaborating with artificial intelligence (AI).

Directors Alex Serrano Tarrago and Pau Palacios Pozuelo’s credited collaborators are by now household names in the AI-led disruption: GPT-3, Bloom, Dall.E, Stable Diffusion, Midjourney and Film.

For more than a year, the Barcelona-based theatre company Agrupacion Senor Serrano fed these generative AI programmes with prompts, and the result is 70 minutes of a feverish dance between machine thinking and human direction.

Novelty is its main selling point – but this quest for the new also hampers the performance.

The edited transcript between man and machine is projected on stage as a means of laying bare the creation of some marvellously surreal sequences on stage.

A performer in white lycra – the castaway (Carlota Grau Bages) – performs an aerobics warm-up routine, for example. This culminates in a dance-off with three neon-dressed strangers looking like they have just leapt out of spin class. All this takes place within an inflatable rice grain-shaped balloon.

In another sequence of dreamlike stagecraft worthy of generative AI’s offbeat aesthetics, the castaway meets opera singers on an island. Their disembodied, AI-generated faces are projected onto rotating fan blades and appear as discs of light like modern-day digital sirens tempting the hero.