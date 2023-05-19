Theatre review: Teater Ekamatra’s Potong carves a heartfelt portrait of mother and child

Potong

Teater Ekamatra

Esplanade Theatre Studio

May 18 (Thursday), 8pm

If circumcision is what makes a man, then Adam (Irsyad Dawood) prefers to keep his boyhood intact.

But Siti (Farah Ong) wants her only son to return from Perth to Singapore and undergo this religious rite so she can be assured Adam is his own man.

To be or not to be circumcised, this act of potong – or cutting – richly conveys the cultural, religious and familial expectations weighing on the young protagonist.

Johnny Jon Jon’s script, first staged in 2018 by Teater Ekamatra at the Malay Heritage Centre, cuts to the heart of what it means to come of age as a bicultural child and the son of a single mother worried she will not see her child grow up.

Potong gets a worthy restaging by director Mohd Fared Jainal, who takes a small cast of five characters – including two mother-child pairs – and weaves a finely-wrought tapestry of intergenerational pain and healing.

It is a story with no frills which creeps up on the audience when one least expects it.

Central to the story is a family history of Alzheimer’s disease. Adam returns from Perth to find his “uncle” – a gender-fluid, transgender woman named Saleha (Jada) – caring for her ill mother, and soon realises his own mother is starting to lose her memory too.

Both mothers are played by Ong, who reprises these two roles from the 2018 staging. It is a casting choice that subtly draws out the parallels between Adam and Siti as well as Saleha and Nenek.

Although Adam’s dickering with his inappropriately punny circumcision specialist, Dr Dini (Aisyah Aziz), provides light-hearted moments of reckoning, it is Jada who turns in the night’s most complex performance as Saleha.

Saleha is at the heart of the show. She sees no contradiction between observing Muslim prayers and her own gender identity. She passes off as her sister, Siti, when their mother forgets her rebellious “son” – and finds bittersweet solace in this indirect form of acceptance.