Theatre review: Stellar acting in Tender Submission, but it preaches to the choir

Tender Submission

Checkpoint Theatre

Drama Centre Black Box

Thursday, 8pm

Consider a situation in which you witness a single explosive argument between a married couple with decades of repressed grudges. Old grievances the couple dredge up make sense to them and only them. An onlooker, while empathetic, is likely also perplexed at their capacity for such intensity.

Things often feel this way in Tender Submission – Lucas Ho’s third full-length play with Checkpoint Theatre – where skirmishes between its two characters are expressively played, but the real conflict is tricky for the audience to parse.

The central conflict, it seems initially, is that Catherine and David (played by real-life married couple Neo Swee Lin and Lim Kay Siu) have forged 30 years of marriage together as devout Christians but are starting to see a divergence in their faith.

Both want to do the good works for their God – their disagreement is how.

Catherine – high-strung, frosty, hiding a woundedness behind a tough exterior – is hoping for their 3,000-strong church to support a vote she has put in motion for the tender of a public site where she wants to touch lives without overt proselytising.

Flippant, loose-tongued David, meanwhile, dismisses his wife’s work – preferring to measure impact by church conversions.

Under Huzir Sulaiman and Chen Yingxuan’s co-direction, Neo and Lim are nuanced realisations of a couple unshakeable in their faith. The whole play exudes Checkpoint’s signature realism in a bold one scene script that plays out in real time, such that it feels like the audience is eavesdropping on their lives.

The duo are by turns affectionate and withdrawn, accommodating and intransigent to each other’s beliefs. They appear painfully human in some scenes, then thoroughly unsympathetic in others.

The conflict over the tender submission and their faith is a proxy for other quarrels – on gender roles, marital faithfulness, their daughter and their friendships.

But to this reviewer, unfamiliar with the ins and outs of church politics and the finer gradations of differences in faith, the reasons for the couple’s disputes never quite come to light and remain obscured in bible verses, heavy allusions and church constitution.

The couple’s speech is a brilliantly dense church argot in Ho’s script, which is testament to the fullness of these characters of unshakeable faith and their religious upbringing even as it shuts out the uninitiated.

While the stakes of the conflict feel emotionally clear for the two characters, it seems unsatisfying – even if arguably accurate to the two devout, conservative characters – that the wider stakes of their decision to expand the church’s influence in secular society are never quite broached or addressed.