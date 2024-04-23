Theatre review: Solve a murder with immersive show Backstage Betrayal

Crack The Case: Backstage Betrayal

Sight Lines Entertainment

KC Arts Centre

April 20, 8pm

The curse of the Scottish tragedy has struck Strawlines Theatre Company on the opening night of Macbeth as lead actor Darian Hung (Irsyad Dawood) dies onstage in front of an audience.

So, Maggie Mee Boy, played by Jit Dastidar, the only Singapore theatre detective and self-styled STD, enlists the help of audiences to solve the murder.

Among the suspects are the show’s co-directors Gautham Dadlani (Shrey Bhargava) and Stacy Fang (Biwa Mastura), as well as actors Cherilyn Su (Rebecca Ashley Dass) and Gan Boon Tay (Darren Guo). Audiences have to figure out who the killer is as conversations unfold and clues are discovered.

Produced by Sight Lines Entertainment, the show opens at the KC Arts Centre on April 24. It is directed by company founder Derrick Chew and written by actor-playwright Krish Natarajan, who is starring as Reyansh in Checkpoint Theatre’s Secondary: The Musical.

This is the second production in the Crack The Case series, which began in November 2023 with Crack The Case: Mind Hunter.