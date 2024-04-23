Theatre review: Solve a murder with immersive show Backstage Betrayal

Crack The Case: Backstage Betrayal
Sight Lines Entertainment
KC Arts Centre
April 20, 8pm
The curse of the Scottish tragedy has struck Strawlines Theatre Company on the opening night of Macbeth as lead actor Darian Hung (Irsyad Dawood) dies onstage in front of an audience.
So, Maggie Mee Boy, played by Jit Dastidar, the only Singapore theatre detective and self-styled STD, enlists the help of audiences to solve the murder.
Among the suspects are the show’s co-directors Gautham Dadlani (Shrey Bhargava) and Stacy Fang (Biwa Mastura), as well as actors Cherilyn Su (Rebecca Ashley Dass) and Gan Boon Tay (Darren Guo). Audiences have to figure out who the killer is as conversations unfold and clues are discovered.
Produced by Sight Lines Entertainment, the show opens at the KC Arts Centre on April 24. It is directed by company founder Derrick Chew and written by actor-playwright Krish Natarajan, who is starring as Reyansh in Checkpoint Theatre’s Secondary: The Musical.
This is the second production in the Crack The Case series, which began in November 2023 with Crack The Case: Mind Hunter.
As in its previous iteration, audiences are encouraged to take photos and videos, but not to post spoilers on social media.
Natarajan sneakily includes references to the Singapore theatre scene both in the naming of the fictional theatre company and some of the characters.
Grouping audiences – with coloured stickers and their seat row – makes for a fun time for those willing to collaborate and discuss theories. Lively theatregoers could be heard enthusiastically sharing clues and ideas, while some groups were much quieter with less dialogue.
The 1hr 45 min experience gives ample time for the audience to look through the evidence, ask questions and come up with theories about the crime. How much one enjoys the show is ultimately up to one’s keenness to talk to strangers and whether others are eager to share their thoughts.
Unlike Mind Hunter, which took place at Centre 42 in Waterloo Street, Backstage Betrayal leads groups through the KC Arts Centre, home of Singapore Theatre Company, where participants hear short monologues from each character before being allowed to ask their questions. This ensures everyone sees what he or she needs to see to piece together the mystery.
Though the prospect of solving a murder may seem daunting to some – the show has an advisory rating for some mature language – the atmosphere is kept light through the well-intentioned but bumbling nature of Maggie Mee Boy. Credit to Dastidar for his ability to improvise responses, banter and make creative choices – like dancing with a participant and reacting to accusations that he may be the killer – that leave everyone laughing.
Due praise for each of the suspects as well, who respond to the wide range of audience questions without breaking character. They prove that while following the script is easy, it is a more remarkable skill to improvise on the spot without giving incorrect information or bursting into laughter.
Once again, Natarajan has scripted an experience perfect for friends, dates and even company socials. Getting everyone to work together to solve the mystery makes for a fun and unique bonding experience and plenty of conversation afterwards.
Book it/Crack The Case: Backstage Betrayal
Where: KC Arts Centre, 20 Merbau Road
When: April 24 to May 11; various times
Admission: From $68
Info: https://www.sistic.com.sg/events/backstage0524