Theatre review: Sebastian Tan celebrates his Eras in Broadway Beng Growing Gold

Broadway Beng Growing Gold

Dream Academy

Capitol Theatre

Friday, 8pm

Welsh singer Shirley Bassey’s James Bond theme song Goldfinger. Taiwanese singer-songwriter Tsai Chen-nan’s Hokkien classic Silver Wrapped In Gold. Gen Z TikTok sensation JVKE’s earworm Golden Hour.

Who else but Sebastian Tan – Broadway Beng for 17 years and self-professed “king of medleys” – can pull together such a clashing or chapalang (Singlish for mixed bag) set of references and turn them into comedic and melodic gold?

In Broadway Beng Growing Gold – a celebration of Tan’s golden jubilee – the world is his Hokkien getai, Broadway musical theatre, Mandopop concert, nightclub performance and stand-up comedy stage all at once.

At 50, Tan jokes suggestively, the bachelor has learnt that a man must learn to “do it yourself”, and so the night feels exactly like a grand retrospective the show-business veteran has thrown for himself.

In another pair of hands, one might cringe at the self-congratulation.

But this self-assured “ah beng” endears himself to his audiences, who trust this larger-than-life persona to take them down his memory lane which is, after all, their memory lane too.

It is a marvel how Broadway Beng has captured the language, sounds and aesthetics of a specific generation who grew up like him – caught in between East and West, Hokkien and English, a child of both highbrow and popular culture.

Tan himself admits on stage that his audiences could be as gold as him, “if not golder”.

A quick straw poll confirms that Tan’s audience members are mostly in their 50s and above, so Tan jokes if the smattering of younger audiences present have mistaken this for Hong Kong superstar Jacky Cheung’s show (coincidentally, ongoing in Singapore).