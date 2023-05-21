Theatre review: Realm Of Silk is elegant proof that AI and human artistry go hand in hand

Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa)

Realm Of Silk

Sougwen Chung

Victoria Theatre

Saturday (May 20)

With artificial intelligence (AI) sending waves of upheavals in the art world, it is apt that this year’s Sifa – positioning itself at the artistic vanguard – has commissioned a work that offers a mesmerising reply.

Realm Of Silk presents a perspective that defends the human artist without being defensive about human genius.

Four AI-powered robotic arms writhe and write on stage, but they are co-maestros with two other pairs of human hands belonging to Canadian artist Sougwen Chung and Singaporean cellist Leslie Tan.

In 45 engrossing minutes, the audience follows these eight hands as they compose a painting on a flat canvas that is often out of view, inviting one to engage instead with the performers’ bodily gestures.

Dressed in pristine white, Chung leaps elegantly across the circular canvas with a brush in hand while she feeds the robotic arms ink, the way an animal whisperer might extend a bowl of water to a bevy of baby deer.