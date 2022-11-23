Theatre Review: Pinocchio is riotous family fun with dash of political irreverence

Pinocchio

Wild Rice

Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre

Tuesday, 7.30pm

There is something about watching a play in a room full of children that cannot but remind one of the power of theatre. Joy, suspense, fear, disbelief - all of which unmoderated and feeding on every squeal and scream; each spontaneous response a call back to the innocence of childhood, when the outcome of every twist in a tale was existential and entertainment easy.

Wild Rice’s much-anticipated year-end pantomime is back, this time an adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s classic 1883 tale, The Adventures Of Pinocchio. It is an absolute hoot, and an unadulterated success, drawing in the audience with beguiling ease.

Amid child-friendly references to TikTok and K-pop, it manages to be politically irreverent, and just that bit raunchy - who says the British Christmas tradition of pantomime dating back to the Middle Ages cannot be transported to modern day Singapore?

The fable itself needs no retelling. Lonely toymaker Geppetto (Ebi Shankara) pines for a son, carving Pinocchio from high quality teak. After a maudlin song number, a cross-dressing blue fairy played with much range by Dwayne Lau appears: she, a “p-plate” trainee fairy, is here to grant Geppetto his wish.

Cue Mae Elliessa’s Pinocchio, also cross-dressing, as is custom in topsy-turvy pantomime. Her first movements as a puppet are surreally good, a ragdoll as she sits slumped on the floor with incredible flexibility, her jerky movements as she stands up magical and otherworldly. This is helped by the miracle that is her prosthetic nose, fashioned in such a twisted, organic way by the costume team that at times it reminded one of body horror, making audiences cringe when it lengthens after Pinocchio, inevitably, lies.

This ingenuity is sustained, as Pinocchio encounters a furry cat and spoiler, grows donkey ears. It was impossible to tell where the fur and ears began on the characters. And later, deep in the sea, a mechanical flopping fish would be a marvel, with water cascading down from above.

For the adults, there are spins on Pofma (Protection from Online Fasehoods and Manipulation Act) and the gentle ribbing of Singapore’s hopes in the world cup that are truly funny. References to the circuit breaker (not lockdown!) and the Government’s euphemism of “ponding” in song, composed by Julian Wong and lyrics by Joel Tan, are delicious. I’ve Just Been Scammed and Half Truths are standouts.

In the end, Pinocchio, with its mature message of what “being true” means and its poking fun at parents and the Government, is a testament to what good pantomime can do. Just this showing alone, it provoked questions of “Is the fairy a boy or a girl?” and, in a moment of fear, “It cannot be real because they are acting.” Take your children or watch it yourselves, there is something for everyone.

Book it

What: Pinocchio

Where: The Ngee Ann Kongsi Theatre@Wild Rice, 107 North Bridge Road

When: Till Dec 24, Tuesday to Friday, 7.30pm; Saturday, 2.30 and 7.30pm; Sunday, 2.30pm, Dec 11 and 18 an extra show at 7.30pm

Admission: $30 to $90

Info: https://www.sistic.com.sg/events/pinocchio1222