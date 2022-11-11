Theatre review: Open ended challenges in Puppet Origin Stories that linger

Chai Jean Yinn demonstrates a masterful command of movement choreography as the amorphous creature Shadow in Hairi Cromo’s Jabber, a play on Lewis Carroll's Jabberwocky. COURTESY OF: THE FINGER PLAYERS
Charmaine Lim
Updated
Published
1 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Puppet Origin Stories
The Finger Players
ONE-TWO-SIX Cairnhill Arts Centre
Wednesday (Nov 9), 8pm

Nothing is off-limits with The Finger Players’ (TFP) Puppet Origin Stories as it explores childhood fears, death of art forms and gay activism.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top