Theatre review: Open ended challenges in Puppet Origin Stories that linger

Puppet Origin Stories
The Finger Players
ONE-TWO-SIX Cairnhill Arts Centre
Wednesday (Nov 9), 8pm
Nothing is off-limits with The Finger Players’ (TFP) Puppet Origin Stories as it explores childhood fears, death of art forms and gay activism.
