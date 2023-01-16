Theatre review: Nuanced views of migrant workers’ lives in Foreign Bodies

Foreign Bodies (Advisory 16)

Birds Migrant Theatre

Esplanade Annexe Studio

Sunday, 2pm

Foreign Bodies is a well-told story that dramatises the legal precarity migrant workers may face in Singapore. It does so without resorting to mere sympathy or an easy us-versus-them set-up, choosing instead to let audiences into its protagonists’ dilemmas.

A transgressive love story takes centre stage on a spare and functional set. Arif (AK Zilani) and Ani (Deni Apriyani) are two sweethearts until Ani’s unplanned pregnancy forces her to confront the legal obstacles she has to overcome in order to keep her baby or stay in Singapore.

“We’re like criminals, babe,” Arif says to Ani in a sharp line that cuts to the play’s core.

But things get worse for Ani when Arif reveals that he is party to an arranged marriage back in Bangladesh and does not intend to disappoint his mother.

One of the most successful elements that co-directors Serena Ho and Haresh Sharma introduce is a four-person chorus which functions as a foil to voice the two protagonists’ dilemmas. The chorus consists of two of Arif’s migrant friends, Sajib (played by Fahim Murshed) and Ira (Wiwi Tri). Ani’s friend, Riri (Sukempi Widya Hastuti) and Ani’s employer, Joanne (Grace Kalai) make up the quartet.

Although both Sajib and Riri talk about their casual flings and sexual affairs as ways to stave off the boredom in Singapore, it is the man – Sajib – who urges his lovesick friend Arif to shirk his responsibilities by dumping Ani. The women, Riri and Ira, show more empathy to Ani.

In these moments, although both Arif and Ani are undeniably victims of the system, the script is attentive to how gender places Ani at a further disadvantage. Throughout the play, she worries about her pregnancy being found out by the Ministry of Manpower in a routine medical screening or if she chooses to have an abortion.

The chorus – which is not a united voice but a medley of conflicting opinions – is also employed to rehearse scenarios for Arif and Ani, playing out the anxieties of the couple for the audience.

One of the most touching moments occurs when the chorus rehearses two scenarios for if Ani returns to her hometown in Indonesia and has to face her mother.

Rina Hakim plays a versatile Ibu who is able to embody unconditional love for her daughter in one scenario – dismissed as an unrealistic one by Sajib – and switch deftly to another version of a mother who flies into a rage and sends Ani off to stop tongues from wagging.

The chorus watches Ani and Arif’s love story and legal drama play out and intervenes, giving at least this Singaporean reviewer a glimpse into the limited moves for this couple.

Joanne, instead of a self-interested employer, looks out for Ani. When asked by Riri at one point about her kindness, Joanne reveals that she and her husband have been trying for children but cannot conceive.

While this brief moment contained the potential to draw out a genuine relationship between the two, it ended up a throwaway line that did little to establish a convincing connection between one who is protected by the law and another who is not.