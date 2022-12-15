Theatre review: My House Is A Wild World offers less than it promised

My House Is A Wild World
The Finger Players and Gold Satino
Instinc Soho
Wednesday (Dec 14), 7:30pm
My House Is A Wild World struggled to live up to its promised dissection of what it means to protect a house from wildness.
