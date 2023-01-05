Theatre Review: Mother Of Compost tackles ethics of having children in a climate crisis

Mother Of Compost (Advisory 16)

Noémie Huttner-Koros

Esplanade Theatre Studio

Wednesday, 8pm

Eco-art can often suffer from too much solemnity. But Australian performer Noémie Huttner-Koros’s queer take on making babies in our current crisis is a case made for more playful climate stories. At least until the room starts getting too serious again.

In the popular imagination, climate activists are disruptors – think tomato soup splashed on a Van Gogh – but this queer, Jewish activist excels at projecting quite the opposite image: Huttner-Koros is an affable host to strangers and to strange ideas.

The self-designated, titular mother of compost wants the audience to be kin, the studio to be a womb and the production to be a form of queer reproduction.

At a time when young people are going on “birth strikes” in response to rising sea levels, it is refreshing to hear this young performer profess a love for babies and a desire to live in a world surrounded by their tiny feet. Huttner-Koros voices a stubborn, child-like optimism that refuses to throw the baby out with the overheating bath water.

This marks a quirky, delightful start to the 50-minute journey through the room’s collective baby-making – assuredly not the standard fare of coupled reproduction. Cleverly, the show divides itself up into phases from mating, fertilising, birthing, living to surviving in order to subvert its well-trodden definitions.

Huttner-Koros’ performance is liveliest in the first-half when the opportunity to ad-lib and interact with the audience lends the performer the immediate conviviality of a new-found relative.

Pre-show, Huttner-Koros had been warming audience members up with banter while leading them from the foyer into the theatre.

In the show, some audience members were tasked to recite from a placard that detailed an evolutionary biologist’s take on sexual diversity – from “non-monogamous birds” to “homosexual lizards”. All this while, Huttner-Koros performs a campy, pheromone-charged mating ritual set to a funky electronic beat.

In another moment of animal drag, an audience member steps gamely onto stage to improvise a slug dance duet.

The audio-visual design by Edwin Sitt certainly amps up the weird. There is a constant backdrop of unidentifiable close-up patterns and flesh projected onto the set’s five cloths hanging from the ceiling, and even a boppy remix of scientific talk.

In these moments, the show exudes the joy of reconnecting humanity with the teeming world. Humour earns the seriousness of the revelation that animals, bacteria, microbes – all seemingly stranger to our human selves – sustain homo sapien without so much as an announcement.

Yet somewhere past the show’s midpoint, the audience is aborted from the baby-making process and that is where Mother Of Compost starts to sag.

Huttner-Koros the speech-maker is nowhere near as magnetic as Huttner-Koros the host.

A tale from the Talmud and citations from the Aboriginal scholar Tyson Yunkaporta – while undeniably worthy references – were delivered without the zany energy of the first half, leaving this reviewer’s senses disengaged.

Huttner-Koros cleans up a plastic fruit-littered floor all alone but seems to forget that the audience too can get their hands dirty – and have.