Theatre

Kumar XXX (R18)

Dream Academy

Capitol Theatre

Friday (Dec 2), 8pm

For 30 years, drag queen Kumar has entertained audiences with his risque jokes, one of the first openly gay public figures in Singapore and one who no doubt blazed a trail for cross-dressing and transgressive humour. Kumar XXX, rated R18, is a celebration of his long career. Pity then, that it feels so out of step in 2022 and strangely lacks the energy that made the entertainer so successful.