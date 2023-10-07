Theatre review: Cabaret is high-energy fun with an immensely talented cast

Cabaret
Sing’theatre
Drama Centre Theatre
Friday, 8pm
The Kit Kat Klub in 1930s Berlin is truly the place to be, as anyone who attended the gala night of Sing’theatre’s production of the iconic 1966 musical Cabaret on Friday would say.
Cabaret
Sing’theatre
Drama Centre Theatre
Friday, 8pm
The Kit Kat Klub in 1930s Berlin is truly the place to be, as anyone who attended the gala night of Sing’theatre’s production of the iconic 1966 musical Cabaret on Friday would say.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.