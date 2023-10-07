Theatre review: Cabaret is high-energy fun with an immensely talented cast

The Emcee (Dwayne Lau) opens the show with "Willkommen," welcoming audiences in a variety of languages while introducing them to the Kit Kat Klub in Berlin. PHOTO: COURTESY OF SING'THEATRE
Charmaine Lim
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Cabaret
Sing’theatre
Drama Centre Theatre
Friday, 8pm

The Kit Kat Klub in 1930s Berlin is truly the place to be, as anyone who attended the gala night of Sing’theatre’s production of the iconic 1966 musical Cabaret on Friday would say.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top