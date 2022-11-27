Theatre review: Between 5 Cows And The Deep Blue Sea follows Indian girl’s self-acceptance journey

Between 5 Cows And The Deep Blue Sea...
Esplanade Co-production by A Yagnya
Esplanade Theatre Studio
Friday, 8pm
This is Brechtian fare, hyperaware of its medium as theatre and using every means available to remind audiences of its artifice.
Between 5 Cows And The Deep Blue Sea...
Esplanade Co-production by A Yagnya
Esplanade Theatre Studio
Friday, 8pm
This is Brechtian fare, hyperaware of its medium as theatre and using every means available to remind audiences of its artifice.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.